House Minority Leader McCarthy: President Trump did nothing wrong and Democrats know it

House Democrats are afraid to take a vote on their impeachment inquiry of President Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Wednesday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Brian Kilmeade, McCarthy said, "You have a better chance of getting a fair justice system in China than you do in Speaker Pelosi's movement here inside the House."

McCarthy cited the influence of "known liar" House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who has been spearheading the probe alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

GOP CHALLENGER FILES ETHICS COMPLAINT AGAINST SCHIFF FOR PURPORTING TO OBTAIN COMPROMISING TRUMP PICTURES

Just minutes after Pelosi, D-Calif., announced that she will not hold a formal impeachment vote on commencing the inquiry, 2020 Democratic hopefuls pushed for impeachment on the stage of the fourth primary debate Tuesday.

"You know in America you're innocent until proven guilty until you let the Democrats become in charge," McCarthy told Kilmeade.

"I sent the speaker a letter a week ago, and I laid out 10 simple questions," he added. "And you know where the questions came from? Exactly how Bill Clinton was treated and exactly how President Nixon was treated. Could we have a fair process?"

"This president did nothing wrong...and there's no reason for impeachment. The Democrats know it. That's why they don't have it in an open committee," he said.

The House GOP is now backing a resolution to censure Schiff in response to his “parody” reading of Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky during a hearing last month. In total, 135 lawmakers have now signed on as co-sponsors.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE FOX NEWS APP

"Let's see where people stand inside America," McCarthy urged. "The House should treat the impeachment process like they've treated every other process."

Pelosi is scheduled to come face-to-face with the president Wednesday at the White House for the first time since she announced House Dems' launch of the impeachment inquiry.