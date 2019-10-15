Dems unite behind impeaching Trump at debate, even as Pelosi says there won't be a vote

The three Democratic 2020 front-runners were united at Tuesday night's presidential debate in calling for President Trump's impeachment, even as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said only minutes before the debate began that there would be no vote on formally beginning an impeachment inquiry.

The debate marked the first time the candidates met since Pelosi held her press conference last month unilaterally declaring that the inquiry had begun -- a move that the White House has said is legally and procedurally insufficient to actually begin the proceedings.

"Sometimes there are issues that are bigger than politics, and I think that's the case with this impeachment inquiry," Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., asserted when asked why Congress should bother with the process given the impending election. "Impeachment is the way that we establish that this man will not be permitted to break the law over and over again, without consequences. ... The impeachment must go forward."

Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., agreed: "This is a president who is enriching himself while using the Oval Office to do that, and that is outrageous. In terms of the recent Ukrainian incident. ... [it's] beyond comprehension. ... Mitch McConnell has got to do the right thing, and allow a free and fair trial in the Senate."

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been at the top of the crowded field for months, but has come under withering assault from the White House concerning his son Hunter's lucrative overseas business dealings. At one point during the debate, CNN anchor and debate moderator Anderson Cooper stated, without evidence, that President Trump's accusations of misconduct by the Bidens were "false."

But Cooper pressed Biden on Hunter's admission in a televised interview earlier in the day that he made a mistake by obtaining a lucrative role on the board of a Ukraine company, with no relevant expertise, while his father was the vice president and handled Ukraine policy.

"Look, my son's statement speaks for itself," Biden said, adding that he never acted improperly based on payments his son was receiving from several multinational companies. "The fact of the matter is, this is about Trump's corruption. That's what we should be focused on."

Warren has climbed to co-front runner status but faces new questions about her dubious claims to Native American ancestry.

And Sanders is out to prove he has the stamina for hours on stage, less than two weeks after a heart attack forced him to temporarily suspend campaigning.

The other candidates will be struggling just to get noticed — trying to make up ground in a race that kicks off officially in just over three months with the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3. The 12 candidates were the largest lineup on a single debate stage, topping the 11 GOP candidates who assembled in 2016.

An hour before the debate began, Pelosi, D-Calif, announced there would be no formal vote on whether to begin the impeachment inquiry. The move was seemingly a boon for moderate Democrats in swing districts, who have been reluctant to have a formal vote in favor of the proceedings as the 2020 elections approach.

The event, hosted by CNN and The New York Times, is on the campus of Otterbein University, just outside Columbus in Ohio, a state that has long helped decide presidential elections but has drifted away from Democrats in recent years.

Age was already a concern for the 78-year-old Sanders, the oldest presidential hopeful, even before he was taken to a Nevada hospital earlier this month and had two stents put in to clear a clogged artery.

Sanders and his allies insist the health scare has only strengthened his commitment to the 2020 contest — and his case for his signature "Medicare for All" health care plan.

"Bernie is a political marathon runner," said Sanders' confidante RoseAnn DeMoro, the former executive director of National Nurses United. "I think the debate is going to be a great reassurance to the public."

In an email to supporters, Sanders wrote, "Tonight's debate is important, no doubt about it, and I am ready."

Warren's campaign said she went for a walk as part of her usual debate day routine — but the senator was likely to face far more scrutiny than in previous intraparty face-offs.

Biden, 76, and others have jabbed at Warren's intense focus on detailed liberal policies that may be difficult to implement with a divided Congress. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has highlighted the absence of a specific Warren health care plan. She has embraced Sanders' single-payer plan instead.

Republicans, meanwhile, have raised questions about whether Warren, 70, was actually forced from her teaching job because of a pregnancy nearly a half century ago, a claim that has become a core part of her personal message. Critics have pointed to past speeches and documents that suggest she left on her own. Warren is standing by her story.

The issue is particularly threatening because it's not the first time she has been accused of embellishing her biography. Warren has already apologized for claiming Native American heritage decades ago. While it showed distant tribal ancestry, it also sparked a rebuke from some Native Americans.

"The good news is that most attempts to attack Warren actually make her stronger," said Adam Green, a Warren supporter and co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee.

Biden enters the fourth round of Democratic debates under the weight of intensifying questions from Trump about his family's work overseas.

Trump has repeatedly said that Biden's 49-year-old son, Hunter, improperly profited from work in Ukraine and China while the elder Biden was vice president. The president also insists that Biden used his office to protect his son from allegations of wrongdoing.

Hunter Biden said in an ABC News interview that aired Tuesday morning he did nothing wrong while engaging in foreign work as a Washington lawyer specializing in corporate governance.

The younger Biden obtained several lucrative board positions domestically and internationally, with no relevant expertise, while his father was a senator and vice president. Hunter Biden became an executive at the financial services company MBNA just two years after leaving law school. MBNA sources told Fox News this week that the company was trying to curry favor with the elder Biden, who was championing a bill favored by MBNA to passage in the Senate.

In the interview, Hunter Biden noted he failed to take into account the potential implications for his father's political career.

Joe Biden has promised to bar family members from occupying any office within the White House if elected — a departure from Trump.

Many other candidates, meanwhile, are fighting for political survival.

Buttigieg and California Sen. Kamala Harris are trying to crack the top tier. Also debating are New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Obama housing chief Julián Castro and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Making his debate debut — and likely angling for a splash — is billionaire activist Tom Steyer.

The 2020 field, which once had swelled to two dozen, has been shrinking as the Democratic Party's rules have mandated that candidates meet higher donor and fundraising thresholds to debate. Just 10 White House contenders qualified for September's debate, but Gabbard and Steyer made Tuesday's a record. Earlier contests featuring 20 candidates were divided between two nights.

Buttigieg further sharpened his critique of Warren's support for Medicare for All on Tuesday by releasing an online ad naming Warren and Sanders. Buttigieg has described Warren as "evasive" in how she would finance her health care vision and suggests in the new ad that Medicare for All would force millions of Americans, including workers covered by union contracts, off private insurance.

"I'm not pushing Medicare for All whether you want it or not," says the 37-year-old mayor — the kind of critique Warren may face more of on the debate stage.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and The Associated Press contributed to this report.