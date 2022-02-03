Kevin McCarthy calls on Dems to support end to COVID restrictions, mandates: 'It's all about power'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss growing calls for the Democrats to reverse COVID-related restrictions, arguing the policies are really about "power." McCarthy, R-Calif., told Harris Faulkner the lockdowns will have impacts for "decades to come" as a new study calls into question the effectiveness of the policies.

MCCARTHY SAYS UNDER BIDEN, THE COUNTRY IS IN ‘CONSTANT CRISIS’

KEVIN MCCARTHY: This is what so many people have been talking about for so long that it does not really have an effect. … But what does it have an effect on, these shutdowns? How many people missed the cancer screening, the mental health, the suicides for young children? I mean this shutdown is going to have effects for decades to come. Children being held back in school, not being educated in the process, the mental health damage that's going to go on for years. Government should lift all these lockdowns, but the White House says one thing and does another. Look at Gavin Newsom just this weekend at a football game, but he's going to make the NFL hand out masks again. You see Nancy Pelosi getting her hair done when no one else is supposed to. They have rules for thee but not for me. I mean, that's what they've gone about doing. It's all about power.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW ON ‘THE FAULKNER FOCUS’: