Kevin McCarthy: China saw weakness from Biden before Pelosi's Taiwan visit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday that President Biden showed "weakness" ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan.

US MUST KEEP ITSELF ‘SECURE’ AGAINST CHINESE TECHNOLOGY: REP. MATT ROSENDALE

KEVIN MCCARTHY: For Nancy Pelosi going to Taiwan: I think how she went about doing it was wrong. And I think the way the administration handled it was wrong, the administration didn't stand up strong to China at the beginning, so they thought they could build something bigger. The administration should have said from the very beginning. American members of Congress are can go to any country they want and you're not going to dictate who we are. Instead of saying, I don't think it's a good idea. So China saw weakness once again in the administration and then Nancy Pelosi going with just Democrats only. I have never led a codel to any other country in the world with not being bipartisan. You want to speak with one voice as America, and especially if you want to make a statement that we're united behind our support of Taiwan, why wouldn't you take both parties? Well, that's the way today. She's the only person in Congress who ever takes codels with just one party. Nobody else in Congress does that.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: