Kevin McCarthy: Biden admin’s ‘work from home’ policy for federal employees looks like a scam

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is demanding answers from the Biden administration about how many federal employees are actually showing up for work amid "work from home policies" during the coronavirus pandemic.

McCarthy said Wednesday night on "The Ingraham Angle" that data about veterans-claims backlogs and unanswered phone calls suggests that federal workers assigned to remote duty just aren’t getting the taxpayers’ work done – and thus may be expendable.

HOUSE GOP LEADER KEVIN McCARTHY, R-CALIF.: My letter today to the Biden administration is asking just that: How many people are telecommuting or how many people are actually working? Because it’s not working for the American public.

Let me give you one example: In the VA there’s more than 256,000 veteran benefit claims – think about that – that are backlogged. The IRS in a recent report shows they only answer the phone 14% of the time.

But you’ve got the White House bragging about the federal work force and 92% have had one dosage of the vaccine. So if they’ve been vaccinated why can’t they get back to work?

We’ve just shown that the Democrats aren’t working and their policy’s not. And it’s just not [in] the work force of the federal government. It’s happening in the Democratic caucus themselves.

