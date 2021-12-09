Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Ingraham Angle
Published

Kevin McCarthy: Biden admin’s ‘work from home’ policy for federal employees looks like a scam

The House GOP leader asked on 'The Ingraham Angle' how many federal employees were showing up for work amid "work from home' policies

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
The remote work scam Video

The remote work scam

House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy joins ‘The Ingraham Angle’ to slam federal employees who are still working from home.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is demanding answers from the Biden administration about how many federal employees are actually showing up for work amid "work from home policies" during the coronavirus pandemic.

McCarthy said Wednesday night on "The Ingraham Angle" that data about veterans-claims backlogs and unanswered phone calls suggests that federal workers assigned to remote duty just aren’t getting the taxpayers’ work done – and thus may be expendable.

GOP SENATORS CALL ON FEDERAL EMPLOYEES TO RETURN TO OFFICE, CITING ‘WIDESPREAD LACK OF RESPONSIVENESS’

HOUSE GOP LEADER KEVIN McCARTHY, R-CALIF.: My letter today to the Biden administration is asking just that: How many people are telecommuting or how many people are actually working? Because it’s not working for the American public.

Let me give you one example: In the VA there’s more than 256,000 veteran benefit claims – think about that – that are backlogged. The IRS in a recent report shows they only answer the phone 14% of the time.

But you’ve got the White House bragging about the federal work force and 92% have had one dosage of the vaccine. So if they’ve been vaccinated why can’t they get back to work?

We’ve just shown that the Democrats aren’t working and their policy’s not. And it’s just not [in] the work force of the federal government. It’s happening in the Democratic caucus themselves.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

McCarthy demanding answers on federal employees who are working from home Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.