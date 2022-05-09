Kennedy rips MSNBC guest's jokes about SCOTUS leaker, abortion: 'Irresponsible' rhetoric

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kennedy said the argument surrounding Roe v. Wade from the left has become emotional rather than rational. The FOX Business host joined the "Outnumbered" panel Monday, reacting to an MSNBC guest joking and laughing about how she wanted to"make sweet love" to whoever leaked a draft decision indicating the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade.

KENNEDY: Ew, who do people think they're convincing? That's what I don't understand… this has become such an emotional argument. And when you are in the realm of emotion, you're not able to have rational thought or conversation. And if you really want to change people's minds, you have to move the discussion to a more rational place. And people who are talking gleefully about abortion, it's disheartening, and it's irresponsible. But there are ways of having this conversation that are more technical and nuanced and sensitive, but they seem totally incapable of that. That is one aspect is just pure emotionalism, but the other is… the political ramifications of this debate we're having right now aren't just about abortion. It's what we are not talking about. And what we are not talking about are things that are incredibly threatening to our country and to our sovereignty and all these other aspects that are so critical right now. And it seems as though this administration is delighted to have this grand distraction, even though it has gone to a very inhumane place.

