MSNBC guest wants to ‘make sweet love’ to Supreme Court leaker, ‘joyfully abort’ fetus if she gets pregnant

MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin found it hysterical on Sunday when a guest declared she wanted to "make sweet love" to whoever leaked a draft decision indicating the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade and "joyfully abort" a future pregnancy.

The leaked opinion draft sparked panic among Democrats and protests against the court when it was published by Politico last week. While many progressive are happy the draft was leaked, an MSNBC guest took things a step further.

"I would like to find out who the leaker is. So I can make sweet love to that person because that person is a hero," guest Laurie Kilmartin said, prompting laughter from the MSNBC host.

"A lot of people are saying the leaker could be a conservative. If the leaker is a Republican, and if I get pregnant during our love making, I will joyfully abort our fetus," Kilmartin added.

At that point, Mohyeldin continued to laugh and buried his head in his hands.

Kilmartin is a comedian who has performed standup for years and writes for TBS’ "CONAN." She was later asked how Democrats should handle a possible looming repeal of Roe v. Wade.

"Well, this is controversial, but I think that every Democratic member of Congress who is over the age of 87 should go on a hunger strike for abortion rights, because let’s face it, they don’t have much longer anyway," Kilmartin said. "You might as well go out a hero in a blaze of glory."

Mohyeldin chuckled at the "controversial" suggestion.

"Laurie brining the heat tonight," Mohyeldin said.

Kilmartin then admitted that she’s a comedian and shouldn’t be taken seriously.

Chief Justice John Roberts has called the leak "absolutely appalling," but dismissed any question that the leak would affect the Supreme Court's final decision.

"A leak of this stature is absolutely appalling," Roberts said. "If the person behind it thinks that it will affect our work, that’s just foolish."

Fox News’ Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.