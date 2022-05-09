ABC, NBC's 'Meet the Press' sound alarm on women's future after SCOTUS leak: 'Two Americas'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC's "This Week," NBC's "Meet the Press" and more sounded the alarm Sunday on women's future if Roe v. Wade gets overturned.

Terry Moran, ABC's senior national correspondent told Martha Raddatz, the global affairs correspondent for ABC, that the impact of overturning Roe would have on the lives of women would be "incalculable."

"Women will occupy a different place in American society," Moran said, adding that there would be two different "regimes" in the country. He said there would be one part of the country where abortion is illegal and another where women will have access and the ability to choose to have an abortion. He added that it would further divide the country and result in "two Americas for women."

Politco reported a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion on May 2 written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, which signaled the conservative majority of the court was getting ready to overturn Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health case.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday to discuss the leaked opinion and the abortion laws in her state. She said that the opinion would have a "chilling effect" on women's healthcare.

Todd asked Nessel about a situation where a doctor identifies a miscarriage and whether they might feel that they are "committing a crime" by performing the "procedure that's necessary."

"Doctors will be so afraid that there will be investigations into these procedures," adding that in many instances, when these procedures are performed, "there is no viability."

"They'll be so concerned that these cases will be investigated, it will have a chilling effect and you won’t have basic medical health care that is required for women not to have extreme health problems or even die. Doctors simply are not going to perform those procedures anymore because they don’t want to go to prison for it," she said.

Activists planned protests Sunday in an effort to defend abortion rights outside Catholic churches.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," Alito wrote in the leaked draft opinion document. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives."