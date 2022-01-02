Texas AG pushes back against Biden vaccine mandate forcing Americans to choose between health, job

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton discussed the state's federal injunction gain against the Biden administration's vaccine and masks mandates on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday, claiming the President doesn't have legal authority to make Americans choose between their health or their jobs.

TEXAS A.G. PAXTON WINS INJUNCTION AGAINST BIDEN VACCINE MANDATE FOR FEDERALLY-FUNDED HEALTHCARE WORKERS

TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL KEN PAXTON: The idea here is the federal government just can't make up laws without Congress passing them, that the Biden administration has to follow the law. They have to follow the Constitution. They're implementers of the law. They can't just make it up…. And in this case, they're forcing American workers to decide between their health and their job. And they just can't do it. It's just wrong.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: