Conway says Trump will sign police reform bill if it's 'reasonable and negotiated'

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway told Fox News Monday that President Trump is listening to various perspectives on police reform following protests spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last month.

“The president is listening to everyone who wants to talk to him about this and that includes [Sen.] Tim Scott, [R-S.C.,] who has been a really very strong, incredible voice throughout -- and also, a partner to this White House on many different measures,” Conway told “Outnumbered Overtime.”

Earlier this month, Scott joined Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and James Lankford, R-Okla., in reintroducing a bill requiring states that receive federal law enforcement funding to report to track and report key details about officer-involved shootings, including the race of those involved.

Last week, House Democrats unveiled the Justice in Policing Act, which would allow police officers to be sued over allegations of reckless misconduct as well as intentional misconduct. It also seeks to incentivize independent investigations at the state and local level and allow more “pattern and practice” investigations by state attorneys general and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Conway said Monday that Trump will sign a police reform bill that is “reasonable and negotiated."

“He has proven time and time again he’s willing to take bicameral bipartisan legislation, whether it is the First Step Act, monumental historic drug reform legislation, obviously, the economic action he has taken recently,” she went on, adding the president was "willing to take bipartisan, bicameral legislation that makes sense on an issue and he’s willing to sign it into law.”