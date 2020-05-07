Kellyanne Conway torches Schumer, says Dems using coronavirus to start 'the next partisan witch hunt'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway pushed back Thursday on Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for claiming the Trump administration had refused to address the coronavirus pandemic, calling it “more petty partisanship” at a time Americans should unify.

“The president has signed three consecutive [relief] packages into law the moment it has hit his desk," Conway told "Outnumbered Overtime." "The latest one has over $3 trillion in direct assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program that got a replenishment.

Conway also noted the one-time relief payments of $2,400 per couple making under $150,000 combined, along with an extra $500 for each dependent child under age 16.

“For a family of four, you’re up to about $3,400," she said. "That’s not perfect and that’s not forever, but that is precisely why the president wants people to safely and gradually reopen up their economies.”

AMERICA’S ROAD TO REOPENING: STATES INCLUDING FLORIDA, COLORADO AND ARIZONA EASE CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

Conway was responding to Schumer's appearance on MSNBC, in which the Senate Minority Leader told Stephanie Ruhle that he and Pelosi are preparing a "Rooseveltian" coronavirus relief package.

“We need big, bold action," said Schumer, who aded that, "[Pelosi and I] "are working very closely together on putting together a very strong plan, which you will hear shortly."

“We need Franklin Rooseveltian-type action and we hope to take that in the House and Senate in a very big and bold way,” he added.

Schumer also responded to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s statement ealier this week that Congress needs to "take a pause” before passing more pandemic relief legislation.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS MAP

“The people like McConnell and [House Minority Leader Kevin] McCarthy [R-Calif.] and even [President] Trump, who say, ‘Let’s wait and do nothing,’ well, they remind me of the old Herbert Hoovers," Schumer said. "We had the Great Depression — Hoover said 'Let’s just wait it out. It got worse and worse.'"

“For Chuck Schumer to say that, they’re acting like it’s the impeachment all over again," Conway said. "It’s the Russian collusion investigation, it’s the next partisan witch hunt. Instead of saying ‘Hey, it’s great that we’ve already helped tens of thousands of businesses, millions of Americans in direct aid.’

"We’re hearing from the small business owners everyday that they were on the precipice of failure … and now they’re at least thriving,” Conway added.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The White House official also claimed that Schumer had “lied” by saying the Trump administration did not want to pursue any economic response to the pandemic.

“Who said 'We didn’t want to do anything, we’ll just do nothing'. Who said that?”