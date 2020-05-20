Kellyanne Conway calls Susan Rice email 'extraordinary': She threw Comey 'under the bus'

Newly declassified details in an email from former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice has proven to be "extraordinary," White House adviser to the president Kellyanne Conway stated Wednesday.

In an interview on "America's Newsroom," Conway called for an investigation into the events surrounding the transition in January of 2017 and the eventual indictment of his then-incoming national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn. Conway particularly called out then-FBI Director James Comey and said his actions must be fully investigated.

RESURFACED SUSAN RICE COMMENTS DENYING KNOWLEDGE OF TRUMP TEAM SURVEILLANCE RAISE NEW QUESTIONS

The email Rice sent to herself on Jan. 20, 2017 documented a Jan. 5 Oval Office meeting with former President Barack Obama and others, during which he provided guidance on how law enforcement should address Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race. Parts of the email had been previously released, but the section on former FBI Director James Comey's response had been classified as "TOP SECRET" until now.

The new section in Rice's memo says Comey had suggested to Obama that the National Security Council (NSC) might not want to pass “sensitive information related to Russia” to Flynn.

"It certainly is worth exploring," Conway mused. "That January 20th inauguration day...email to herself is quite extraordinary, Sandra, because you would think the outgoing national security adviser would be welcoming in and the new administration. [And] saying, ‘Hey, I'd like to spend a little bit of time today after President Trump is sworn in going through our protocols, reviewing with you where we think the hotspots are.’

"But, instead, she was doing quite an extraordinary thing throwing under the bus Jim Comey here, it seems to me," she remarked. "Because he was the one person in that January 5th Oval Office meeting he was going to continue into the Trump administration as FBI director."

Rice had also written that Obama wanted to be sure that his outgoing administration was "mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that [they could not] share information fully as it relates to Russia.”

Comey reportedly reassured Obama, promising he was proceeding "by the book," and that he had "no indication thus far that Flynn [had] passed classified information to [Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak]." However, he did note that 'the level of communication [was] unusual.’”

"I know that it says, ‘Comey sees no indication thus far.’ ‘Thus far’ suggests that they felt they had a conclusion that still needed evidence. So, let's just keep digging and investigating," Conway urged.

In addition, she accused Rice of being "a very different person under oath" who "already lacks credibility."

Conway told the "Newsroom" hosts that the memo had reaffirmed the president's belief that "this should never have happened to General Flynn."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"But, it actually hurts the country, if you don't have this peaceful transition of a democracy from national security team to national security team," she asserted.

"One last thing: they said that Comey was doing it ‘by the book.’ No, Comey was doing this to then write a book. There is nothing normal in an FBI director running to his laptop when he leaves Trump Tower, when he leaves dinner with the president here, and typing out things and then coming out with a book a couple of short months later," she concluded.

"So, this all should be investigated."

Fox News' Gillian Turner and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.