Kellyanne Conway outlines what Dems are trying to run on for the midterms

Former senior counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway spoke with Bret Baier about the Democrats' midterm strategy on Wednesday's "Special Report," and highlighted issues that voters are most concerned about ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: The voters have been very clear for a long time what's motivating them this election cycle. Rising costs, rising crime would be at the top of the list. You throw in there some abortion, some climate, but you also throw in there some thematics. Every day, affordability has been imperiled. The feeling of safety and security in your neighborhoods at the grocery store, the gas pump, but also in your ability to pay the rent and your ability to feel that your kids are being taught a curriculum that comports with what you think they should be taught in their schools. So there's this great deal of insecurity, instability and a lack of public safety. I think that's been baked for a while.

And look, Trump and abortion are the two things that the Democrats want to run on this time. Terry McAuliffe tried that a year ago. He was running for his old job in Virginia. Instead of standing up and saying, I'm going to do a great job like I did before, here's what I did before he ran on Trump on abortion, and Youngkin replied with Virginia and education. So on Friday, the Republicans will unveil their commitment to America, leader McCarthy and others will do that. And it is an affirmative, forward looking, concise, but meaty and doable plan. People in focus groups don't care if your plan is perfect, they care that you have one.

