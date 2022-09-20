Biden 'won't be able to run' in 2024 if Democrats get 'wiped out' in midterms: Former Clinton pollster

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Clinton pollster Mark Penn joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to discuss speculation that President Biden may not run for re-election in 2024, saying the decision may depend on November's midterm election outcome.

MARK PENN: I think there's a practical reality that if the Democrats get wiped out in the midterms and only less than 40% of Democrats now select him as the potential nominee. That as a practical matter, he won't be able to run. If, in fact, the midterms turn out pretty good, very close, I think he'll have a real option. But I think it's important to also understand legally, they always say, I intend to run. Once they say I'm running, it triggers all sorts of statutes. So, you know, there's usually also a good reason why they phrase it exactly why they do. I think he intends to run unless these midterms are wiped out.

