Biden 'won't be able to run' in 2024 if Democrats get 'wiped out' in midterms: Former Clinton pollster
Former Clinton pollster Mark Penn joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to discuss speculation that President Biden may not run for re-election in 2024, saying the decision may depend on November's midterm election outcome.
MARK PENN: I think there's a practical reality that if the Democrats get wiped out in the midterms and only less than 40% of Democrats now select him as the potential nominee. That as a practical matter, he won't be able to run. If, in fact, the midterms turn out pretty good, very close, I think he'll have a real option. But I think it's important to also understand legally, they always say, I intend to run. Once they say I'm running, it triggers all sorts of statutes. So, you know, there's usually also a good reason why they phrase it exactly why they do. I think he intends to run unless these midterms are wiped out.
