Student loan debt forgiveness won't give Biden, Dems the political, PR payoff they want: Perino

Fox News' Dana Perino said on "The Five" Tuesday that canceling student loan debt would only hurt middle-class Americans more as the burden shifts to taxpayers.

DANA PERINO: We knew that this was coming because the president kept kicking the can down the road. Even he had said this is just for politics, last January. Everybody is saying this is a bad idea except for the people that are saying, no, really, come with us and over to the farther left side, and we will make a big deal of it. They are basically writing off the middle class and the blue-collar workers. Completely writing them off. 47% of Americans have a four-year degree. Only 13% have graduate degrees, but 50% of the student loan debt is held by people that have graduate degrees.

So what happens to the guy who took out a loan to get an F-150 so that he could take his tools around? That will never be canceled. And it does not get canceled, it gets transferred to someone else. They are transferring the debt to the guy with the F-150. It's also inflationary. Why are we increasing – why are we making a move that would increase inflation at this time? Why does that make any sense? It is also something Congress should do. It is an illegal move, it is unethical, it is immoral, and they are not going to get to the political payoff that they are looking for, they are not going to get the PR spin. They are just going to go through all of the policy pain, and they are not going to satisfy the left, and they are not going to satisfy anybody on the right.

