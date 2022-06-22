Kellyanne Conway says Americans will be thinking of Biden every time they pay for gas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kellyanne Conway and former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus joined "Hannity"to discuss the impact Biden's gas tax would have on Americans at the pump and the president's handling of the economy.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: Biden is basically the Grinch that stole your summer. Everywhere you look, people are going to pay more for some summer relaxation vacation, Sean the prices are up, certainly gas for your own car, but rental car prices are way up, lodging and hotels is way up. So any way you want to travel this summer with your family or with your friend, you’re going to be thinking of Joe Biden. And this is why also I believe you’ve got these elitist pundits on other networks actually doing their 2022 version of deplorables and irredeemables.

Usually they wait until the Fall to tell them they're hill billy conservatives what’s good for us, they always know what’s good for us and what’s best for us. And now they’re playing the role of we are what’s best for you. We’re telling you gas prices are just a diversion because if you vote Republican you’re going to get this list of horribles. The fact is that people know what they see, and Joe Biden says two things, when he says I’m going to give you peanuts in return, pennies on the dollar in return, people shrug their shoulders.

Number two most importantly when the President of the United States says to us this is the Russian president’s fault, and he is doing everything he can, they know that’s not true because we had gas prices a third of what they are not that long ago. People know it’s a 4-letter word, it's a matter of will. But everywhere you look, plane tickets, train tickets, rental cars, gas in your own car, lodging, people will be paying more, and so you’re going to see the return of the stay cation courtesy of Joe Biden.

