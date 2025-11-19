Keith Olbermann suggests he dodged a bullet after ex Olivia Nuzzi became embroiled in affair allegations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann implied Tuesday he dodged a bullet by not ending up with scandal-plagued journalist Olivia Nuzzi. But he defended his decision to shower his ex-girlfriend with expensive gifts when they were together, with Nuzzi facing new accusations of an improper romantic relationship.

Nuzzi, who has written a book about an alleged "sexting" relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his presidential campaign, was accused this week by her ex-fiancé, Ryan Lizza, of also having a romantic relationship with former South Carolina Gov. and Rep. Mark Sanford.



Lizza published his salacious claims on Substack, evoking Olbermann when writing that he was "used to cleaning up" Nuzzi’s messes.

EX-FIANCÉ ACCUSES FORMER NY MAGAZINE JOURNALIST OLIVIA NUZZI OF AFFAIR WITH MARK SANFORD

"Not that long ago, I had helped her untangle herself from an unusual relationship with Keith Olbermann, the former MSNBC host. She had messaged him out of the blue. They started talking, and soon after, she fled her unhappy home in suburban New Jersey and started living with Keith in Manhattan. He paid for her to attend college, outfitted her in Tom Ford and Hervé Léger dresses and some $15,000 worth of Cartier jewelry," Lizza wrote.

"Later, he covered her rent and furnished her apartment in a doorman building in the West Village. While Keith, who was 34 years older, was generous, there were strings attached," Lizza continued. "Olivia had concealed the relationship from me and other friends, but one day she told me everything — too much, actually — and together we hatched a plan for her escape."

Olbermann responded on X, sharing Lizza’s story and writing, "This is me," alongside a gif of Keanu Reeves’ character in "The Matrix" dodging bullets.

POLITICAL REPORTER WHO HAD ALLEGED ROMANTIC RELATIONSHIP WITH RFK JR. SPEAKS OUT

Olbermann then posted a photo of himself with RFK Jr. before confirming the lavish gifts.

"Btw about this from Lizza's reply: Olivia and I lived together for 4+ years (4 b'days 4 Xmases 4 anniversaries) That's like $1250 of jewelry per celebration. And her apartment was a studio. And I made an f-ton then. What was I supposed to do? Get her Gift Certificates from Kmart?" Olbermann wrote.

Olbermann also appeared to take a jab at Lizza’s writing style, posting, "Lost in the Nuzzi avalanche is the fact that every criticism of that excerpt is better written than it is."

OLIVIA NUZZI EXITS NY MAGAZINE FOLLOWING RFK JR. RELATIONSHIP REVELATIONS

In September, Vanity Fair announced it had hired Nuzzi as the magazine’s West Coast editor. Her upcoming book, "American Canto," explores what she described as the "love" she had for Kennedy.

A spokesperson for Kennedy previously denied any physical relationship occurred, saying he had only met Nuzzi once. Nuzzi has maintained she never had a physical relationship with Kennedy but did engage in "personal" communications. Kennedy is married to actress Cheryl Hines.

As the scandal unfolded last year, Politico placed Lizza on leave after Nuzzi accused him of blackmail and harassment. She later withdrew a protective order against him. Lizza eventually returned to Politico in a diminished role before launching a Substack publication called Telos.