Political reporter who had alleged romantic relationship with RFK Jr speaks out

Olivia Nuzzi says in New York Times profile Robert F Kennedy Jr told her he loved her, and wanted her to have his baby

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
The former 2024 presidential candidate refused to answer questions when pressed on the alleged inappropriate relationship with journalist Olivia Nuzzi.

The political reporter who reportedly had an alleged romantic relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the campaign trail is speaking out about what she said happened between them.

Olivia Nuzzi, the journalist who was fired by New York Magazine last year over the explosive revelations, spoke with The New York Times ahead of the release of her book "American Canto," which addresses the "love" she had for Kennedy, a presidential candidate before he endorsed President Donald Trump and joined his administration as Health and Human Services secretary.

"Olivia Nuzzi loved him... She loved his eyes, 'blue as the flame.' She loved that 'the sight of something as trivial as a rose' could move him to tears. She loved his insatiable appetites and his 'particular complications and particular darkness,'" The Times profile began. "But she said 'I love you' only after he said it first. He called her 'Livvy' and wrote her poems. He said he wanted her to have his baby. He promised to take a bullet for her."

OLIVIA NUZZI EXITS NY MAGAZINE FOLLOWING RFK JR RELATIONSHIP REVELATIONS

Olivia Nuzzi

Political reporter Olivia Nuzzi is speaking publicly for the first time since reports surfaced of her alleged romantic relationship with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Nuzzi told the Times she had offered Kennedy campaign advice, including how to handle controversy over an incident in which he once left a bear carcass in Central Park.

She told The Times she hasn't spoken with Kennedy in over a year and declined to weigh in on his job in the Trump administration. On what came over her, she joked, "Maybe it was the vaccines."

A representative for Kennedy did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. A spokesperson previously denied any sort of physical relationship had occurred and said he had only met Nuzzi once.

NEW YORK MAG PUTS REPORTER OLIVIA NUZZI ON LEAVE FOR ALLEGED 'PERSONAL RELATIONSHIP' WITH RFK JR

rfk jr

Nuzzi said Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told her he loved her and wanted her to have his baby. (Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Nuzzi, 32, said she first met Kennedy, 71, in late 2023 as she covered his independent bid for the White House. She has maintained that she never had a physical relationship with him but did engage in "personal" communications. Kennedy remains married to actress Cheryl Hines.

The alleged "sexting" scandal led to the end of Nuzzi's engagement to Politico's then-chief Washington correspondent and Playbook co-author Ryan Lizza (he has since left the outlet).

New York Magazine dismissed Nuzzi following the revelations and conducted a probe that concluded that it found "no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias" in her work.

In September, Vanity Fair announced it had hired Nuzzi as the magazine's West Coast editor.

CHERYL HINES REFUSED RFK JR.'S OFFER TO FAKE SEPARATION DURING HEATED PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

Politico reporter Ryan Lizza, Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr.

Ryan Lizza, Politico’s then–chief Washington correspondent and Playbook co-author, and Olivia Nuzzi were engaged until reports surfaced of her personal relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Getty Images)

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.

