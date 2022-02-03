Gen. Kellogg on 'Faulkner Focus': 'Putin has us off-balance and he knows it'

Fox News contributor Gen. Keith Kellogg joined "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday to discuss what he expects as the Pentagon believes a Russian invasion into Ukraine is no longer imminent. Kellogg, who served as national security adviser to former VP Mike Pence, said Vladimir Putin has the U.S. and the world "off-balance."

KEITH KELLOGG: I think what has changed is they realize what they were saying was wrong because they really don't know what Putin is actually thinking now. I always look at intent, and what I mean by intent is what he's got is how he and his forces are postured. It was called order of battle. And if you look what he's got, he is really postured to invade if he wants to. He's ringed Ukraine and Belarus and the northeast to the east in the south as well. So he's got it pretty well surrounded. He can do what he wants to do in a moment's notice right now. He's got the force structure to do it. It all depends on what Putin wants to do. And I think he's playing the waiting game and I think he's doing it very, very well. He's got us off-balance, and he's got the rest of the world off-balance, and he knows it.

