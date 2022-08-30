Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg demands Biden be held accountable for Afghanistan withdrawal: 'Biden owns this'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg argued President Biden and his administration are "responsible" for the loss of 13 American servicemen and women in Afghanistan one year ago. On "America Reports" Tuesday, Kellogg demanded accountability for Biden ignoring advice regarding the withdrawal.

KEITH KELLOGG: First of all, the men and women in uniform, they did their job. They did what they're supposed to do. Here's where the pushback needs to be. The president of the United States was commander in chief under Article 62 of the Constitution. He is responsible for that. He got all the recommendations he got from the military commanders. He ignored that. His national security adviser ignored it. His secretary of state ignored it. They owned it. Joe Biden owns this. Sullivan owns this. His secretary of state owns this. They all own it because they violated all those military precepts that were recommended for them to follow.

