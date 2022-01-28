Kayleigh McEnany: 'I don’t say this lightly, there is a war on cops'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany reacted on Friday to Dominique Rivera's eulogy for her husband Jason Rivera, an NYPD officer who was killed in the line of duty last Friday.

FALLEN NYPD DET. JASON RIVERA'S GRIEVING WIDOW CALLS OUT MANHATTAN DA BRAGG IN HEARTBREAKING FUNERAL SPEECH

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Newlyweds. They met in elementary school. They had to be separated by a teacher because they were so distracted just being around one another. This was the love of her life, and he’s gone forever. And it’s not a statistic, and it’s not a number. He is a life that is lost. He is a hero. He is the best among us and unfortunately this is happening far too often. Let’s be real, there is a war on cops in this country. A war. And I’m not saying that lightly, I’m saying that with facts to back it up.

