Viewing for slain officer Jason Rivera held at St. Patrick's Cathedral
Jason Rivera and fellow officer Wilbert Mora were shot by a domestic violence suspect last week.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/mora.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Officers salute during the procession for Jason Rivera.WABC-TVhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/mora.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/mora2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Hundreds of police officers waited outside the Midtown church and held a moment of silence as Rivera's casket was carried inside.Fox News Digitalhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/mora2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/SharedScreenshot-3-gigapixel-low_res-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A flag made of flowers will adorn the altar next to Jason Rivera’s casket.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/SharedScreenshot-3-gigapixel-low_res-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/SharedScreenshot-2-gigapixel-low_res-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Jason Rivera, 22, and Wilbert Mora, 27, were shot Friday while responding to a report of a domestic violence incident in Harlem around 6:30 p.m. involving a mother and her adult son, Lashawn McNeil.WABC-TVhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/SharedScreenshot-2-gigapixel-low_res-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/police-gigapixel-low_res-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Jason Rivera’s wake will be followed by a funeral service on Friday.WABC-TVhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/police-gigapixel-low_res-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/SharedScreenshot-1-gigapixel-low_res-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A casket carrying the body of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera body arrives at St. Patrick's Cathedral.WABC-TVhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/SharedScreenshot-1-gigapixel-low_res-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/SharedScreenshot-gigapixel-low_res-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Thousands of mourners arrived for Rivera's wake at St. Patrick's.WABC-TVhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/SharedScreenshot-gigapixel-low_res-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/police23-gigapixel-low_res-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A casket carrying the body of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera body arrives at St. Patrick's Cathedral.WABC-TVhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/police23-gigapixel-low_res-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
