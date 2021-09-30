McEnany on Kamala Harris' new hires: She only cares about public perception and her 2024 presidential run

Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris, who has hired two crisis communications experts in the wake of her latest "misstep" in applauding a student who had just accused Israel of "ethnic genocide." On "Outnumbered," McEnany called out Harris for prioritizing her image in the press rather than directly addressing the crises at hand.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: All she cares about is the communications of it and her future presidential run. She doesn't care about the actual problem. Do you think she cares about the little kids on the border in horrific detention facilities – ones she used to call human rights violations? Of course she doesn't care about that. She just cares about how she's perceived. It's why she didn't go to the border until she was pressured.

But it's interesting. So she's hired a strategic [communications] person because there's nothing strategic about the way Kamala Harris cackles when asked about Afghans hanging from planes, cackles when asked about the border. She needs advice. But unfortunately, I don't think there's any turning around the ship for her. And this ‘long-term planning’ they're engaging in? That's simply code for her presidential bid in 2024 or beyond.

