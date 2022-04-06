Kayleigh McEnany on Dems ignoring Biden, flocking to Obama: ‘This was sad to watch’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday that witnessing Democrats flock to former President Obama and ignore President Biden was "sad to watch." The "Outnumbered" panel was reacting to former President Obama stealing the show on Tuesday when he returned to the White House for the first time in more than five years for an event commemorating the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

BIDEN LOOKS ON AS DEMOCRATS GUSH OVER OBAMA AT WHITE HOUSE EVENT

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: It's almost as if you should replace ‘God Bless America’ with the song ‘All By Myself,’ which I believe many people did on social media. It was sad to watch. I’d be sad for him if this man wasn’t destroying our country, in my view. It comes down to this: presidents have different policies, of course, Obama is very different than Trump but every president has the it factor, an X factor.

…

President Biden was this person who in his national coming out … was sequestered in a basement. People got to make him whatever they wanted to make him. He was the acceptable alternative. When you watch him meandering around the East Room, you just have to wonder what he is like on the world stage in some of these high stake meetings like the G-7. It’s really sad. I don’t think this is the leadership we deserve. He lacks the qualities that every president before him in the last four decades had.

