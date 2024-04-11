Fox News Flash
Kato Kaelin reflects on O.J.'s death: 'I believe he did it,' wonders 'if he made peace with God'
Though a witness for the prosecution, Kaelin notably irked Deputy D.A. Marcia Clark during his testimony
Published
Reality TV personality and Simpson houseguest Kato Kaelin speaks out on 'Jesse Watters Primetime' after controversial NFL star's death.
Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital.
He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant.
Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.
Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.