Caitlyn Jenner offers blunt, two-word response after OJ Simpson's death

Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson has passed away, according to his family. He was 76.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the family announced on Thursday on X, the company formerly known as Twitter. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Reaction from across the sports and entertainment world began to pour in shortly after the news of Simpson's passing spread. Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner weighed in and shared a short but scathing message.

"Good riddance," Jenner posted to social media along with an OJ Simpson hashtag.

Fox News Digital contacted Jenner's representatives to request further comment on the social media post.

Jenner has been a longtime critic of the former Buffalo Bills running back. Jenner's ex-wife, Kris Jenner, was close friends with Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. O.J. was accused of and ultimately acquitted of brutally killing Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman.

On June 21, 1994, Simpson was arraigned and pleaded not guilty. Kris was previously married to Robert Kardashian, who served as one of Simpson's star defense attorneys during the infamous double murder trial.

The former NFL star's status as an accused double murderer rocked the country and his trial captivated households. His fall from grace continued throughout the mid-'90s and early 2000s. That murder case, dubbed "The Trial of the Century," received international press attention and was recently dramatized in the popular TV show, "The People v. O.J. Simpson." It was also examined in the 2016 documentary, "OJ: Made in America."

Jenner described Simpson as "the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a-- in the world of sports I had ever seen," in the 2017 memoir, "The Secrets of My Life," per the Washington Post.

Jenner also suggested that Simpson was responsible for Brown Simpson and Goldman's deaths saying, "I believe he got away with two savage murders."

Jenner’s stepdaughter, reality television star Kim Kardashian, previously discussed the difficulties her family faced during the trial.

"That was really tough for our family," Kardashian told GQ last year about the more than year-long period between Simpson's arraignment and eventual acquittal. "Kourtney and I were drawn to our dad. We felt like Mom was happily remarried, so we would live with Dad. We didn’t want him to be by himself."

After Simpson was found not guilty, the Goldman and Brown families sued Simpson in civil court, alleging wrongful death. He was later ordered to pay the families more than $33 million in damages.

His legal problems continued years later when he was arrested in Las Vegas for robbing two sports memorabilia collectors at gunpoint in 2007. He was released from prison in October 2017.

Simpson is survived by his four children.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.

