Katie Pavlich: If you're going to investigate DeSantis for kidnaping, you have to investigate Joe Biden

Pavlich talks Gov. Newsom's talk of 'kidnapping' migranst

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
They want them to come to your backyard: Katie Pavlich

They want them to come to your backyard: Katie Pavlich

Greg Gutfeld and guests discuss how Gavin Newsom asked the DOJ to consider ’kidnapping charges after GOP governors ship migrants out of state on ‘Gutfeld!’

Katie Pavlish discussed how Gavin Newsom asked the DOJ to consider kidnapping charges after GOP governors ship migrants out of state on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: RON DESANTIS AND GREG ABBOTT ARE MAKING ‘PHONY POLITICIANS’ IN SANCTUARY STATES WALK THE WALK

KATIE PAVLICH: Also, if you're going to investigate DeSantis for kidnapping, you have to investigate Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas, DHS secretary, because they've been flying illegal immigrants to cities across the country for a year and a half in the middle of the night and dropping them off and bussing them wherever they want to go. So if DeSantis is engaged in kidnapping, so are these other folks. It's just that DeSantis and Greg Abbott, for example, are bringing this out in the light for everybody to see. And it's amazing to watch the way this works, right? 

