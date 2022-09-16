Expand / Collapse search
Rob Long: This should be an exchange program

Long suggests how unhappy Americans move on to socialist countries

Fox News Staff
It’s not ‘unusual’ to send migrants to resort areas: Rob Long Video

It’s not ‘unusual’ to send migrants to resort areas: Rob Long

'Gutfeld!' panelists react to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending two planes of illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, one of the most 'luxurious vacation spot in America.'

Rob Long discussed with Greg Gutfeld and guests how it is common for migrants to be placed in resort areas and how celebrities and Venezuelans should be swapped in America on "Gutfeld!'

GREG GUTFELD: BIDEN THREW AN INFLATION REDUCTION PARTY TO CELEBRATE HIS ‘PHONY ACCOMPLISHMENT’

ROB LONG: Yeah. And it's also like not new. I mean, when I was living in L.A., the mayor would send homeless people to Vegas. Yes. Mayor Bloomberg sent people to Miami Beach. There's a long tradition of sending people to resort areas. Right. So like this is another resort area they're sending them to. Well, it looks like it's like it's not unusual to do this. It's actually something that people do all the time. Right. You know, the problem really is that. Well, the two problems one is that these are people from Venezuela. They're looking for asylum. Venezuela is a pit because it was run by a socialist crackpot. Right. A social crackpot, by the way, that a lot of American celebrities and politicians liked. So, yeah. So my theory is we should take all those people from Venezuela, all of them, and return an equal number of the Americans who love Venezuela so much. Then they can be where I guess they wanted to be. And we can have like happy to be in America, Americans who don't like that kind of government and everyone's happy. Yes. So it should be an exchange program. 

Gutfeld: Border states are making sanctuary states walk the walk Video
