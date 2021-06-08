Rep. Mo Brooks says Swalwell's process server 'illegally entered my home'; slams 'frivolous' riot suit

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., declared that a process server hired by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., "illegally entered" his home and intimidated his wife as she returned from worship.

Swalwell's legal team informed Brooks that he is being sued by the Alameda lawmaker as part of a larger suit seeking damages connected to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Former President Donald Trump , Donald Trump Jr. and Trump attorney, former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, are also named in the litigation, accused of inciting a riot and demanded to be held financially responsible for the suffering that followed.

On "The Ingraham Angle," Brooks once again reviewed a video of the process server racing up his driveway after the lawmaker's wife entered their attached garage.

After several seconds, the man hastily exits the garage, trailed by Martha Brooks.

Brooks told host Laura Ingraham he's "baffled" by Swalwell's behavior, noting they've been in congressional session together many times wherein the Swalwell could've served legal papers to him.

"First and foremost, this is a frivolous politically motivated lawsuit. There is no liability on the part of myself or President Trump -- although I probably stand with President Trump as we defend this frivolous litigation," said Brooks, who is also running to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., next year.

"Instead, they chose to hire a process server that would chase my wife down as she's coming home from church, keeping in mind that she's a grandmother with ten grandchildren and there could've been some of those grandchildren in the car with her when this transpired. And then illegally entered my home."

Brooks alleged the process server violated Alabama State Code 13A-7-2, which makes first-degree trespassing punishable by up to one year in prison and a $6,000 fine.

He added that there are purportedly 50 instances in Swalwell's complaint that are "flat out lies [and] deceit."

Philip Andonian, an attorney for Swalwell, denied that the process server attempted to enter the Brooks' home.

"That allegation is completely untrue. A process server lawfully served the papers on Mo Brooks' wife, as the federal rules allow," Andonian said in a Tuesday interview.

In May, Trump's legal team filed a motion to dismiss Swalwell's suit, claiming presidential civil immunity and accusing the Alameda lawmaker of "blaming his emotional infirmities" on the now-former president and his 43-year-old son.