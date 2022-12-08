Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Kathy Griffin laments being reinstated on Twitter after ban: It got too ‘Musky’

Griffin also said she was 'shamefully addicted' to Twitter

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Kathy Griffin claimed in an op-ed for Newsweek that she had planned to quit Twitter after the midterm elections before she was banned from the site and then reinstated.   

"I was planning to leave Twitter after the midterms because it had just gotten too ‘Musk-y,’" Griffin wrote in an op-ed for Newsweek. 

Griffin also asked Musk to not put her name "in the company of white supremacists like Trump," as Musk reinstated her. 

"He then tweeted a ‘joke’ about me, before deciding on November 18 that he would reinstate me with, wait for it, Jordan Peterson and Babylon Bee. He even name-checked Donald Trump in the same tweet. Musk misspelled my name, on purpose I guess. That doesn't bother me, but please, Elon, don't put my name in the company of white supremacists like Trump," Griffin wrote. 

Actress Kathy Griffin attends Equality Now's third annual "Make Equality Reality" Gala on December 5, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Actress Kathy Griffin attends Equality Now's third annual "Make Equality Reality" Gala on December 5, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Equality Now)

KATHY GRIFFIN BLASTED FOR WARNING THOSE WHO DON'T WANT ‘CIVIL WAR’ TO ‘VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS’: ‘THIS IS WRONG’

Griffin added that she contacted "Post, the new social media app" and joined TikTok and would see if a new Twitter would emerge. Musk banned Griffin's account after she impersonated him and changed her name on Twitter to Elon Musk. She was reinstated several days later. 

"I was shamefully addicted to Twitter, it was hard for me not to keep checking it. But I do feel saddened, because whatever this ‘Hitler 2.0’ situation that I feel here we're dealing with, it's so pervasive," Griffin wrote. 

Griffin also wrote that there was "so much misunderstanding" with regard to Amber Heard, Monica Lewinsky and Mia Farrow.

"But Amber is a friend of mine and I very, very much believe her. What I saw with that situation made me feel so discouraged," she wrote. 

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 05: Actress/honoree Kathy Griffin attemds the West Hollywood Rainbow Key Awards at City of West Hollywood's Council Chambers on June 5, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 05: Actress/honoree Kathy Griffin attemds the West Hollywood Rainbow Key Awards at City of West Hollywood's Council Chambers on June 5, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

ACTORS, JOURNALISTS TWEET ‘FREE KATHY’ AS KATHY GRIFFIN APPEARS TO TWEET FROM DEAD MOTHER'S ACCOUNT AFTER BAN

Griffin also wrote about "getting canceled" after she posted a photo with a bloody Trump mask in 2017. She called out Dave Chappelle and wrote that he was never canceled and that the "Netflix boys" backed him up. 

"It's frustrating for me because Chappelle, Joe Rogan, Kanye West and Elon Musk; none of them have ever been canceled or erased, they need to calm down. Do they need clarity on what this looks like when it's real? It's five and a half years of lost income. It's two million dollars in legal fees. Those dudes, they all b**** about it, but they have no clue. The misogyny is staggering to me," she wrote.

BOCA CHICA BEACH, TX - AUGUST 25: SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on August 25, 2022 in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. (Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images) 

BOCA CHICA BEACH, TX - AUGUST 25: SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on August 25, 2022 in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. (Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)  ((Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images))

Griffin appeared to tweet from her dead mother's Twitter account after she had been banned. She continued to call out Musk. 

Several actors and journalists came to her defense and tweeted "#FreeKathy." 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.