Kathy Griffin laments being reinstated on Twitter after ban: It got too ‘Musky’

Kathy Griffin claimed in an op-ed for Newsweek that she had planned to quit Twitter after the midterm elections before she was banned from the site and then reinstated.

"I was planning to leave Twitter after the midterms because it had just gotten too ‘Musk-y,’" Griffin wrote in an op-ed for Newsweek.

Griffin also asked Musk to not put her name "in the company of white supremacists like Trump," as Musk reinstated her.

"He then tweeted a ‘joke’ about me, before deciding on November 18 that he would reinstate me with, wait for it, Jordan Peterson and Babylon Bee. He even name-checked Donald Trump in the same tweet. Musk misspelled my name, on purpose I guess. That doesn't bother me, but please, Elon, don't put my name in the company of white supremacists like Trump," Griffin wrote.

Griffin added that she contacted "Post, the new social media app" and joined TikTok and would see if a new Twitter would emerge. Musk banned Griffin's account after she impersonated him and changed her name on Twitter to Elon Musk. She was reinstated several days later.

"I was shamefully addicted to Twitter, it was hard for me not to keep checking it. But I do feel saddened, because whatever this ‘Hitler 2.0’ situation that I feel here we're dealing with, it's so pervasive," Griffin wrote.

Griffin also wrote that there was "so much misunderstanding" with regard to Amber Heard, Monica Lewinsky and Mia Farrow.

"But Amber is a friend of mine and I very, very much believe her. What I saw with that situation made me feel so discouraged," she wrote.

Griffin also wrote about "getting canceled" after she posted a photo with a bloody Trump mask in 2017. She called out Dave Chappelle and wrote that he was never canceled and that the "Netflix boys" backed him up.

"It's frustrating for me because Chappelle, Joe Rogan, Kanye West and Elon Musk; none of them have ever been canceled or erased, they need to calm down. Do they need clarity on what this looks like when it's real? It's five and a half years of lost income. It's two million dollars in legal fees. Those dudes, they all b**** about it, but they have no clue. The misogyny is staggering to me," she wrote.

Griffin appeared to tweet from her dead mother's Twitter account after she had been banned. She continued to call out Musk.

Several actors and journalists came to her defense and tweeted "#FreeKathy."