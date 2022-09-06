Kathy Griffin blasted for warning those who don’t want ‘Civil War’ to ‘vote for Democrats:’ ‘This is WRONG’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Celebrity Kathy Griffin faced backlash for a Tuesday tweet suggesting that the political party people vote for shows whether they want a new American Civil War.

"If you don’t want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November. If you do want Civil War, vote Republican," she tweeted.

Commentators on Twitter were swift to condemn her rhetoric.

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, slammed the tweet, claiming it is an indictment of the American progressive movement at large.

"This is WRONG. Crazy Hollywood Leftie threatening ‘Civil War’ if Dems don’t win. Sadly, this is today’s Left: angry, hateful & violent," he tweeted.

Author and commentator Michael Malice responded by rejecting a civil war, but suggesting that America does need to peacefully separate.

"I don't want to change your mind or argue with you, but I don't want to share a country with you either. A peaceful divorce leaves everyone better off," he tweeted.

Talk show host Jeremy Kappell warned, "The inherent message here couldn't be more clear. If you don't vote Democrat, there will be war. King George III had a similar message for the colonists just prior to our Independence. Don't be bullied by Hollywood Propagandists."

Commentator David Reaboi offered a challenge to Griffin, saying, "If the choice is being crushed by nasty totalitarian deviants or Civil War—well…"

Strategist and commentator Yossi Gestetner condemned Griffin’s statement and recalled her past controversial rhetoric:

"SICK. @kathygriffin threatens a Civil War if people choose to vote Republican. Will Twitter suspend? This is the same person who promoted violence against Trump by holding a bloody mockup of his head."

Kathy Griffin has made headlines in the past for posting a photo multiple times of her holding a bloodied, decapitated replica of then-President Trump’s head.

In a rare example of liberal public figures facing consequences for incendiary public statements, she lost jobs and was even questioned by the Secret Service at the time.