Kat Cammack shreds Dems for refusing to hear concerns about gender surgeries: 'A giant experiment'

Florida Republican Kat Cammack joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to call out House Democrats who stormed out of a hearing last week when faced with concerns about gender surgeries. Rep. Cammack said the House Energy and Commerce Committee Democrats refused to listen to experts' testimony on the risks associated with puberty blockers and hormone treatments for children

KAT CAMMACK: Well, I think it's because it proves exactly what we've been saying all along, that this is experimental. This is, I want to say, almost akin to a Frankenstein experiment on children. There is no consent that you can give as an adolescent to change your anatomy, particularly when in this video, the surgeon himself admits that these kids have in many cases not had their first sexual experiences. And how do they affirm what things are supposed to feel like and look like when they just don't know? They talk at length in this interview and this video that things in the operating room never stay the way that they actually are going to be. It's no peer-reviewed research, it's just trying to figure it out in the moment. They're using robots … and it's just a giant experiment at taxpayer expense on kids that really are just trying to figure themselves out. Now, if you're an adult, that's your choice. But these kids haven't even gone through puberty in some cases. So essentially, Republicans are trying to address the physician shortage, which by 2034 is going to be 125,000 doctors short, by saying we're going to focus on the real issues here and addressing this physician shortage. Radical Democrats said, no, not unless we include gender-affirming surgery for adolescents. It's crazy.

Kobe, in retrospect, looks back at the medical interventions as a subconscious use of "self-harm." During his early teenage years, he was struggling with internalized homophobia. "I mean, I saw it as a way out of my homosexuality, if that makes any sense."

However, he didn't realize these truths until he had his surgery .

"I was like, 'Oh, wow, this is so great. I'm locked in my transition. . . . But then everything started to crack, and I couldn't ignore the complications," Kobe said. "I couldn't ignore that I mutilated myself pretty much with the permission of a psychiatrist. It's insane now, looking back. It's just self-harm, you know."

Fox News' Hannah Grossman and Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.