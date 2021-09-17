Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rep. Cammack blasts Dems' push for tax hikes: 'Biden blueprint to bankrupt America'

'The Democrats are hell-bent on bankrupting' the US, says Cammack

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rep. Cammack: Democrats massive tax hike push is a ‘Biden blueprint to bankrupt America’ Video

Rep. Cammack: Democrats massive tax hike push is a ‘Biden blueprint to bankrupt America’

Rep. Kat Cammack reacts to the Biden administration’s tax hike proposal for corporations and high-income earners

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., the youngest Republican woman in Congress, said Friday thatPreisent Biden's plan to raise taxes for corporations and high-income earners is a "blueprint" to bankrupt America. 

KUDLOW: WITH BIDEN'S SPENDING PLAN, 'ONLY COLOMBIA AND PORTUGAL' WILL HAVE HIGHER TAX RATES

KAT CAMMACK: The Democrats are hell-bent on bankrupting this country. You know, we've seen for the last two weeks the committee instructions that we have been going through to really markup this $3.5 trillion wish list of liberal items that Bernie Sanders has been working his entire career for. This truly is a Biden blueprint to bankrupt America. …

Everyday life is changing in front of our eyes because this administration is all about taxing us into oblivion. But more than that, I think is dangerous, is they're taxing us into submission.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW 

Rep. Cammack: Democrats are ‘hell-bent on bankrupting’ the US Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.