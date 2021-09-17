Rep. Cammack blasts Dems' push for tax hikes: 'Biden blueprint to bankrupt America'

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., the youngest Republican woman in Congress, said Friday thatPreisent Biden's plan to raise taxes for corporations and high-income earners is a "blueprint" to bankrupt America.

KUDLOW: WITH BIDEN'S SPENDING PLAN, 'ONLY COLOMBIA AND PORTUGAL' WILL HAVE HIGHER TAX RATES

KAT CAMMACK: The Democrats are hell-bent on bankrupting this country. You know, we've seen for the last two weeks the committee instructions that we have been going through to really markup this $3.5 trillion wish list of liberal items that Bernie Sanders has been working his entire career for. This truly is a Biden blueprint to bankrupt America. …

Everyday life is changing in front of our eyes because this administration is all about taxing us into oblivion. But more than that, I think is dangerous, is they're taxing us into submission.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW