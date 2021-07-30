Rep. Kat Cammack rips Pelosi’s 'hypocritical' House mask mandate: ‘It’s just nuts’

"Tyrant" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., updated mask requirement for House members is "just nuts," Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told "Fox & Friends" on Friday.

CAPITOL POLICE ORDERED TO ARREST STAFF AND VISITORS NOT WEARING MASKS AFTER NEW HOUSE MANDATE

KAT CAMMACK: They are following political science, not actual science because, again, remember, this mandate is based the off of a CDC guidance that has come from a study out of India, unpublished, failed peer review, and not available for the public. I think that tells you everything you need to know about where they are headed with this. This is the people's house. Not Nancy Pelosi's house.

It's a little bit hypocritical, actually a lot hypocritical, when you think about it. You walk through the rotunda of the United States Capitol to the Senate side and magic pixie dust is there and that prevents COVID on the Senate side where unbelievably they don't have a mask mandate. It's just nuts.

