The Ingraham Angle
Kash Patel: Milley, Biden admin ‘peddling false facts’ on China phone-call controversy

The former chief of staff to the nation’s acting defense secretary during the Trump administration shared his views Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle"

Fox News Staff
Kash Patel, who served as chief of staff to the nation’s acting defense secretary during the Trump administration, aimed some sharp words at Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley during an appearance Thursday night on "The Ingraham Angle."

Milley has been accused by critics of violating Pentagon protocol and chain of command by allegedly speaking with a Chinese general about potential military actions by then-President Donald Trump.

MILLEY SUPPORTERS WOULD BE OUTRAGED IF HE HAD GONE BEHIND BIDEN'S BACK: ‘THE FIVE’

KASH PATEL: Just put this into perspective: What they’re trying to say is, Chairman Milley passed a piece of paper to one of the deputies at the Pentagon – and mind you, there’s 40,000 people there on any given day -- and that was ‘coordination sufficient.’

That’s like me saying to the secretary of defense, ‘Hey, call a junior staffer at the White House and then come back and say you coordinated with the president.’

Chairman Milley knows better. Now they’re peddling more false facts to justify their action of insubordination and violation of the chain of command.

