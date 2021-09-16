Milley supporters would be outraged if he had gone around Biden's back: 'The Five'

"The Five" contrasted the stark difference in tone that would be coming from partisan defenders of Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley if he had reportedly acted outside the chain of command of President Biden or any other Democrat.

Many defenders of Milley have claimed President Trump is an irresponsible individual and therefore Milley – if the allegations of a phone call with a Chinese general in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's book are true – acted outside his capacity but nonetheless responsibly by promising to warn the Chinese Communist Party's military of any impending attack.

Host Greg Gutfeld characterized such an exercise as "cognitive dissonance," and noted that if Milley's actions had taken place under President Biden, those who are now defending him would be doing just the opposite.

"I do enjoy the cognitive dissonance and people who can easily reverse this. Let's say the general is going around Joe Biden's back because he believes that that mental decline has become so serious that we need to do something," Gutfeld said.

"The people that would be defending Milley would be condemning Milley. You have to step back and do kind of a comparison: We have impeached for less."

Gutfeld noted there are already instances of at least one phone call from Biden to a world leader that has come under scrutiny.

"We have the calls with the Afghan president to instruct him to lie, I'm sure there was nuance to that. Milley to China. Do we know if it was on behalf of our country? Or was it on the behalf of something else?" he asked, referencing Biden's call with former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani – who fled when the Taliban took over Kabul amid the American withdrawal.

Host Jesse Watters interjected that neither were "perfect phone calls," as Gutfeld added he sees Milley as a symptom of the "emotional spasm" that Trump caused the American elite and Beltway establishment.

"This was about getting rid of the ‘most dangerous president in world history’ – the one who removed the threat of North Korea from the table, ushered in peace in the Middle East, who helped Operation Warp Speed begin and did not take a paycheck – and yet adults like Milley have deluded themselves into thinking that this guy would invade China," Gutfeld said.