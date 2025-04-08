Karoline Leavitt responds to 'Hands Off' protests: Democrats are officially 'the party of crazy'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt went after "lunatic" Democrats Monday for holding "Hands Off" protests against President Donald Trump. Leavitt questioned the current state of the Democratic Party, asking how American voters can "take them seriously."

PROTESTERS RALLY AGAINST TRUMP, MUSK IN ‘HANDS OFF!' GATHERINGS NATIONWIDE

Karoline Leavitt: The Democrat Party has been completely captivated by these far-left lunatics. And I'm not sure which Democrat on Capitol Hill is going to stand up and be the sensible voice, but I won't hold my breath and best of luck to them if one chooses to stand out. They are enjoying their lowest approval rating ever because this is who they are trying to represent. These far-left activists who don't stand for anything, they only stand against Donald Trump, and they hate. As you just heard from that one individual who wished death upon the President of the United States, they not just hate him, they hate the nearly 80 million Americans who elected him. The Democrats have officially become the party of crazy. President Trump and the Republicans are the party of common sense.

More than 1,200 "Hands Off!" rallies took place in all 50 states, most prominently at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. , and state capitol buildings, to object to Trump administration policies, including Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) federal downsizing, reciprocal tariffs and immigration reform.

When asked about the protests, the White House said in a statement to The Associated Press, "President Trump’s position is clear: He will always protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Democrats’ stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors."

TED CRUZ CLASHES WITH KEY DEMOCRAT OVER ‘SECOND PHASE OF LAWFARE’ THROUGH FEDERAL JUDGES' ORDERS

Protesters also held signs opposing the Israel-Hamas war, federal employee layoffs, deportation policies and the slashing of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The Trump administration has pushed back diversity mandates and woke ideology in federal agencies and education to restore merit-based systems and reduce divisive identity politics.

DEI comes with a cost, including a price tag to taxpayers of nearly $2 billion nationwide due to mandates at public universities, according to the Goldwater Institute in a report shared earlier this year.

Some activists, however, still felt that it was the responsibility of the U.S. to give back to those that were considered underprivileged or to provide individuals with a social safety net. But in 2023, federal agencies estimated $236 billion in improper payments for social safety net programs were disbursed, according to the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

Fox News' Alexandra Koch, Kaylee Holland, Madeline Coggins and The Associated Press contributed to this report.