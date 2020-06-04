Karol Markowicz: Remember COVID-19? Businesses still can't open while massive crowds gather

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

In the wake of protests in NYC over George Floyd's death, New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz said on Thursday that business owners in the Big Apple are baffled at the fact that many of them still can’t reopen while giant crowds are able to assemble all over the city.

“They’re wondering if they can be safe. Why can’t we? Why can’t our businesses open with proper guidelines, with proper sanitizing and the rest of it, and continue to proceed forward. They don’t understand why they can’t do that,” Markowicz told “Fox & Friends.”

“We’ve been told for months that we’re killing grandma if we don’t take these precautions and now these precautions are out the window because the cause is just."

TRUMP SIGNS SOCIAL MEDIA EXECUTIVE ORDER THAT CALLS FOR REMOVAL OF LIABILITY PROTECTIONS OVER 'CENSORING'

Markowicz doubled down on an op-ed she wrote for the New York Post, urging for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio to allow businesses to reopen.

"Few business owners I spoke to would let me use their name or the name of their business. Several told me they’re afraid of retaliation by a government that has full control of their fate. They feel that criticizing any part of the reopen plan can have them targeted for the shutdown when they do get to open."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Markowicz blasted the government’s double standard for protesters and business owners amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s really exposed the fact that this is either a health emergency or it is not. If it is not, we need to reopen and we need to move forward and our politicians need to do that,” Markowicz said.