Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Democrats
Published

Sen. Rubio slams Democrats for 'deranged' border policy: Residents living with 'consequences'

Sen. Rubio slammed far-left policies on 'Fox & Friends' as the border crisis continues

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Border residents have to live with Democrats' 'deranged' border policy decisions: Sen. Rubio Video

Border residents have to live with Democrats' 'deranged' border policy decisions: Sen. Rubio

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss how the far-left policies on the southern border have affected residents as drugs continue to pour into the United States.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., ripped the Democrats for their far-left policies on the southern border, warning they are "deranged" as border residents are forced to pay the price. Rubio joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the latest on the border crisis after GOP candidate Mayra Flores flipped a longtime Democrat-held House district red in south Texas. 

DHS SET TO PUNISH BORDER PATROL AGENTS ACCUSED IN HAITIAN MIGRANT ‘WHIPPING’ INCIDENT

MARCO RUBIO: We've got caravans now of eight, nine, 15,000 people, organized efforts to challenge our laws and cross our border illegally. And that's just on the human front. Not to mention, as you said, the drugs, the amount of drugs that are pouring through that border and killing people across this country is extraordinary. If you can't keep people from crossing a border, you can't keep drugs from crossing a border, and the people on the border are living with the consequences of that. They have to live with the immediate consequences of these crazy, insane, deranged policy decisions. 

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS" BELOW:

Sen. Rubio rips Democrats for 'deranged' border policy as GOP candidate flips Texas House district red Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.