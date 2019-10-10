Fox News Poll showing majority support for Trump impeachment is 'problem for the president,' Karl Rove says

Karl Rove said on Thursday that the Fox News Poll released on Wednesday showing that just over half of voters want President Trump impeached and removed from office is a “problem” for the commander-in-chief.

“It shows the need for a constructive response by the White House,” the former senior adviser to President George W. Bush told “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino” on Thursday.

In the Fox News Poll, a new high of 51 percent said they want Trump impeached and removed from office. Another 4 percent want him impeached but not removed, and 40 percent oppose impeachment altogether. In July, 42 percent favored impeachment and removal, while 5 percent said impeach but don't remove Trump, and 45 percent opposed impeachment.

Rove said that Trump “ought not to be the principal communicator on this” and should choose Trey Gowdy -- the former congressman who was recently appointed on Trump’s legal team -- to handle messaging on the impeachment.

Rove also said that Trump's call for House Democrats’ to treat the impeachment inquiry fairly was a “good tone” to set.

Trump has come under fire from House Democrats over his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he urged Zelensky to investigate Biden's son Hunter's business dealings in the country. Former Vice President Joe Biden called for the first time for the impeachment of President Trump Wednesday over the Ukrainian controversy.

