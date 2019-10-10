Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Published

Fox News Poll showing majority support for Trump impeachment is 'problem for the president,' Karl Rove says

By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
close
Karl Rove says Democrats pushing impeachment inquiry in an 'unprecedentedly partisan way'Video

Karl Rove says Democrats pushing impeachment inquiry in an 'unprecedentedly partisan way'

President Trump has every reason to claim the House Democrats' impeachment push is unfair, says Fox News contributor Karl Rove, former White House deputy chief of staff.

Karl Rove said on Thursday that the Fox News Poll released on Wednesday showing that just over half of voters want President Trump impeached and removed from office is a “problem” for the commander-in-chief.

“It shows the need for a constructive response by the White House,” the former senior adviser to President George W. Bush told “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino” on Thursday.

In the Fox News Poll, a new high of 51 percent said they want Trump impeached and removed from office. Another 4 percent want him impeached but not removed, and 40 percent oppose impeachment altogether. In July, 42 percent favored impeachment and removal, while 5 percent said impeach but don't remove Trump, and 45 percent opposed impeachment.

GREGG JARRETT: TRUMP 'CERTAINLYY ENTITLED' TO ASK UKRAINE TO INVESTIGATE BIDEN FAMILY

Harris, Blumenthal demand Cabinet cooperate with impeachment probeVideo

Rove said that Trump “ought not to be the principal communicator on this” and should choose Trey Gowdy -- the former congressman who was recently appointed on Trump’s legal team -- to handle messaging on the impeachment.

Rove also said that Trump's call for House Democrats’ to treat the impeachment inquiry fairly was a “good tone” to set.

BIDEN, FOR FIRST TIME, CALLS FOR TRUMP TO BE IMPEACHED

Trump has come under fire from House Democrats over his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he urged Zelensky to investigate Biden's son Hunter's business dealings in the country. Former Vice President Joe Biden called for the first time for the impeachment of President Trump Wednesday over the Ukrainian controversy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Joshua Nelson is a freelance reporter for Fox News.