Karl Rove: Dems are going to face consequences at the polls for embracing woke movement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Karl Rove told "America Reports" on Friday that Democrats are not going to like the political effects of a San Francisco school board recall. He said political analysts have been warning about the "dangers" for Democrats of embracing far-left, woke policies.

SAN FRANCISCO ORGANIZERS CELEBRATE RECALL OF WOKE SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS: 'MESSAGE IS LOUD AND CLEAR'

KARL ROVE: Some people have been warning for a while, I was on a panel last fall before the Virginia elections with James Carville who took a two-by-four to the woke movement and said this was a big danger for Democrats and it got proven out not only in San Francisco recently, it got proven out in Virginia last November. So the Democrats are in a big problem on this issue.

..

When they go out and say that this is a victory of a white supremacist in San Francisco, or declare this as a culture war, it’s indicative of a mindset that is very problematic going to voters. Because for voters, this issue is about are our kids going to be put through an ideological think tank or think camp and told like some sort of Maoist experiment what to believe and how to believe it and believe the country is essentially racist from the start and systemically so today. Or are we going to be taught a more balanced picture of what the reality of America is. And you get a parent wired up about their kids’ education as the Democrats are doing here, and you're going to face some consequences at the polls you are not going to like.

WATCH FULL VIDEO FROM ‘AMERICA REPORTS’