Karl Rove says Lincoln Project 'effectively dead' after John Weaver scandal

"The Lincoln Project is effectively dead," Fox News contributor Karl Rove said on Tuesday in reaction to the organization's co-founder John Weaver facing a sexual harassment scandal.

"Who's going to give them money? And so now they're going to try and go back and clean it up for, I guess, to protect themselves legally. But it's going to have no practical effect," Rove told "America’s Newsroom."

"Nobody's going to be giving the Lincoln Project money to conduct their activities in the future," he said.

LINCOLN PROJECT SAYS IT'S RELEASING STAFF FROM 'CONFIDENTIALITY PROVISIONS' OF AGREEMENTS AMID TURMOIL

The Lincoln Project announced that it will be moving forward with its work while it deals with allegations of sexual harassment by co-founder John Weaver.

The group had also removed a page that included biographies of all its co-founders, including Weaver.

The anti-Trump political action committee said Monday night that it hired the law firm of Paul Hastings to investigate the claims, after several members, including co-founders Jennifer Horn and Steve Schmidt, resigned amid the fallout.

"The Lincoln Project will continue producing and distributing our popular content and commentary while these reviews are being conducted and we are operating at full capacity," the group said in a statement.

Those "reviews" refer not just to the investigation into the allegations that Weaver sent sexually charged messages to more than 20 young men – including former Lincoln Project employees. The Lincoln Project's statement said it has also brought in outside counsel and consultants "to strengthen our corporate governance, finance and operational structure, human resources, and leadership to position The Lincoln Project to further maximize our impact and lean into our important mission advancing democracy."

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.