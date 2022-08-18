Karl Rove explains the George Soros effect on prosecutors and crime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Karl Rove showed how mega-donor George Soros influences elections for prosecutor positions in key, crime-ridden cities Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

KARL ROVE: The crime thing gets people harder because increasingly our communities — whether it's Philadelphia with this nutty prosecutor there, in New York, which you just ran the footage — my city, my town, Austin, Texas. We had George Soros [who] came in and spent nearly $1 million in a Democratic primary to nominate a criminal defense attorney over a well-respected, longtime county attorney, Democrat, in the Democratic primary… Four out of the five largest counties in Texas today — think about this, Texas, a red state.

Four out of the five largest counties in Texas today — Harris County, Houston, Dallas, Bear County, San Antonio, and Travis County, Austin have prosecutors who were elected with George Soros money.

