Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Karl Rove explains the George Soros effect on prosecutors and crime

Rove reacts to the national crime crisis

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Karl Rove reveals the man behind the rise in crime Video

Karl Rove reveals the man behind the rise in crime

Fox News contributor Karl Rove explains political mega-donor George Soros's impact on crime waves across the country on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Karl Rove showed how mega-donor George Soros influences elections for prosecutor positions in key, crime-ridden cities Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

KARL ROVE: The crime thing gets people harder because increasingly our communities — whether it's Philadelphia with this nutty prosecutor there, in New York, which you just ran the footage — my city, my town, Austin, Texas. We had George Soros [who] came in and spent nearly $1 million in a Democratic primary to nominate a criminal defense attorney over a well-respected, longtime county attorney, Democrat, in the Democratic primary… Four out of the five largest counties in Texas today — think about this, Texas, a red state. 

MOM OF CALIFORNIA MURDER VICTIM BLASTS SOROS-BACKED PROSECUTORS: 'HELPING CRIMINALS'

Four out of the five largest counties in Texas today — Harris County, Houston, Dallas, Bear County, San Antonio, and Travis County, Austin have prosecutors who were elected with George Soros money

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

The connection between George Soros and crime Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.