Karl Rove rips Biden for making 'unwarranted charge' Trump may not concede defeat in November

Fox News contributor and former deputy White House chief of staff Karl Rove told “The Daily Briefing” Thursday that he fears presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has turned into a “ruthless, out-of-control demagogue” after Biden claimed Wednesday that President Trump would try to steal the November election.

“Who would try and undermine the confidence in the American people and their election system by making an unwarranted charge?” Rove told host Dana Perino.

SPIKE LEE MOCKS TRUMP, SAYS VOTERS MUST GO 'HELL NO TO AGENT ORANGE' OR 'WORLD IS IN PERIL'

Biden told Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" Wednesday night that "my single greatest concern [is that] this president is going to try to steal this election. This is a guy who said that all mail-in ballots are fraudulent ... while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in a primary."

If Trump refuses to concede, Biden told host Trevor Noah, “I am absolutely convinced they [the military] will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.”

Rove told Perino that the late Sen. John McCain set a proper example for Biden to following when McCain ran for president against Barack Obama in 2008.

“A woman stood up at a question and answer session that he was having and stood up and said ‘I think Barack Obama is terrible and I think he is an Arab.' [McCain] said ‘no, he is a decent American with a good family. I just happened to disagree with him on the issues,'” Rove said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Rove added that if Noah “provoked” Biden to make his remarks, the former vice president's best response would have been to reject it.

“Instead, he put fire on whatever flame he might have provoked him with."