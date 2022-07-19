Karl Rove on Biden's chances of reelection in 2024: 'Zero'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Karl Rove discussed President Biden's chances of reelection in 2024 on "Jesse Watters Primetime" — and he doesn't say they're looking good.

KARL ROVE: What are the odds that Joe Biden is going to be the nominee of the Democratic Party in 2024? I think this: I think zero chance. And, as a result, I think that for a long while people have been sort of jockeying around. We've seen Pritzker going here and Polis, governor of Colorado, talking about the governor of Illinois talking about it, Newsom running television ads in Florida. Kamala Harris going back to Los Angeles and to northern California a lot.

I mean, she and Mrs. Getty and she and Mrs. Jobs are very close, long-time friends and associates of hers. I suspect a lot of this has been going on for a while. Look, it has been clear to me that Joe Biden since almost the moment he walked in there is a transitional figure as president. He is not going to be the nominee of the Democratic Party. And so they are going to be out there. They can claim they are out there talking to people about the midterm elections and shoring up support for the party. People have been maneuvering quietly behind the scenes for months, I suspect.

