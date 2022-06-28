Gavin Newsom's campaign buys ads in Florida even though he's running in California

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is running for re-election in California, reserved $105,000 worth of cable TV ads in Florida through his campaign, according to reports.

Newsom, who has been positioning himself recently as a defender of Democratic policies nationwide, reserved the Florida ad time around the July Fourth holiday on Fox News Channel.

The first-term governor has dismissed rumors that he might run for the Democratic nomination for president in 2024, but he continues to raise his national profile, fueling speculation about his future plans.

"The Governor who said he has ‘subzero interest’ in running for President will reportedly air ads in a state …*checks notes* …2,700 miles away from his own," tweeted California reporter Ashley Zavara

It's unclear what the ads will be about. Newsom's campaign spokesman told the San Francisco Chronicle to "stay tuned" when asked about the content.

Newsom has frequently attacked Republican governors, particularly Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling attention to the rising GOP star's conservative policies, including his fight against Disney for advocating against Florida's law restricting teaching about LGBT issues to young children.

A spokesperson for DeSantis' gubernatorial campaign — which sells mugs saying, "I [heart] California … but wish my governor was Ron DeSantis — told Fox News Digital that Newsom's ad amounted to a smear campaign.

"Gavin Newsom might as well light a pile of cash on fire. Pass the popcorn for his desperate attempt to win back the California refugees who fled the hellhole he created in his state to come to Florida," the spokesperson said.

"The people of Florida pay no mind to the pathetic smear campaigns from the Democrats and their allies in the corporate media. We’re too busy enjoying the freedom Governor Ron DeSantis has created in the Sunshine State," the spokesperson added.

In an interview with the Atlantic earlier this month, Newsom admitted that Republicans are winning on multiple culture war and policy fronts across the country — and called on Democrats to step up.

"Where the hell is my party? Where’s the Democratic Party? You guys paying attention to what’s going on?" Newsom told the Atlantic. "Why aren’t we standing up more firmly, more resolutely? Why aren’t we calling this out? This is a concerted, coordinated effort. And, yes, they’re winning. They are. They have been. Let’s acknowledge that. We need to stand up. Where’s the counteroffensive?"

Newsom even joined Truth Social, the social media platform where former President Trump has been most active since he was kicked off of Twitter in early 2021.

Newsom has posted videos on Truth Social about COVID-19 death rates in states run by Republicans, and he posted a clip Monday calling on California voters to support a November ballot measure that would enshrine abortion protections following the Supreme Court's decision overruling the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which recognized a constitutional right to access an abortion. Newsom said California would be a safe place for women from other states to come to obtain an abortion.