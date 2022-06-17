Biden approval rating flounders in multiple polls amid Democratic doubts about 2024

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden’s approval rating has floundered in multiple polls amid Democratic doubts about his 2024 prospects.

Biden’s approval has sunk down to 39 percent, with 47 percent "strongly" disapproving of the president, according to a new poll from USA Today/Suffolk poll. According to the poll, only 16 percent of Americans "strongly" approve of the president.

AOC DODGES ON WHETHER SHE’LL SUPPORT BIDEN IN 2024, FOCUSES ON MIDTERMS: ‘THAT’S NOT A YES’

The poll also showed a major disparity between Americans who think the country is on the right track versus the wrong track, with a whopping 71 percent thinking the U.S. is "on the wrong track."

Forty-six percent of Democrats also believe the U.S. is not headed the right direction.

In fact, only 16 percent of Americans polled said they believe America is on the right track as a nation.

Additionally, Americans were split 40 percent to 40 percent on whether they’d vote for a Republican or Democrat to go to the halls of Congress if the elections were held today.

The negative results come on the heels of a Fox News poll that also found support for the president hitting a wall, with a massive 57 percent of Americans viewing Biden unfavorably.

Not only is he at a high unfavorable rating with voters overall, but he also reaches new levels of disappointment among his core voters: 60% of voters under age 30, 55% of Hispanics, 53% of women, and 18% of Democrats all see record negative ratings.

His negatives are also at the highest point of his presidency among liberals (28%) and moderates (59%).

"This is a very tight spot for Biden," said Democratic pollster Chris Anderson, who conducts the Fox News Poll alongside Republican Daron Shaw. "If he moves to stabilize his ratings on the left, it could easily lead to more erosion in the middle and hurt his reelection prospects. But if he doesn't address his problems on the left, his ratings could really crater."

The abysmal numbers come as even progressives in the Democratic Party signal they may not think Biden is the guy to throw their hat behind in 2024.

DEMOCRATS GRUMBLE OPENLY ABOUT BIDEN'S AGE, EFFECTIVENESS AS 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION LOOMS

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., did not answer yes -- and instead focused on this year’s midterms -- when asked if she would support President Biden if he chooses to run for re-election in 2024.

In an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union" Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez was asked about her feelings about the president seeking a second term, and she responded very delicately.

"I just want to ask about President Biden. He is saying he's going to run again in 2024. Will you support him?" CNN host Dana Bash asked.

"You know, if the president chooses to run again in 2024, I mean, first of all, I'm focused on winning this majority right now and preserving a majority this year in 2022," Ocasio-Cortez said. "So, we'll cross that bridge when we get to it … I think if the president has a vision and that's something certainly we're all willing to entertain and examine when the time comes."

To that, Bash noted, "That's not a yes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You know, I think we should endorse when we get to it," Ocasio-Cortez responded. "I believe that the president has been doing a very good job so far. And, you know, should he run again? I think that I… you know, I think it's … we'll take a look at it."

Progressives faltering in their support of Biden is not a good sign for the president, especially as the GOP is poised to make serious gains in the 2022 midterm elections this year.

Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace and Victoria Balara contributed reporting.