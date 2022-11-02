Karine Jean-Pierre ridiculed for attacking 'mega MAGA Republicans': 'MAGA isn't enough anymore?'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeated the "mega MAGA" accusation against Republicans, leading to more ridicule from social media users.

Previewing President Biden’s speech at Union Station on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Jean-Pierre emphasized Biden’s dedication to defending democracy as it’s "under assault."

"He has been clear democracy is under assault and we cannot pretend otherwise. The president will continue to call attention to the threat to democratic integrity and to public safety posed by those who deny the documented truth about election results and those who seek to undermine public faith in our system of government," Jean-Pierre said.

She added, "Unfortunately, we have seen mega MAGA Republican officials who don’t believe in the rule of law. They refuse to accept the results of free and fair elections and they fan the flames of political violence through what they praise and what they refuse to condemn. It remains important for the President to state strongly and unequivocally that violence has no place in our democracy."

Many Twitter users blasted the press secretary for both pushing a ridiculous phrase and ignoring her own history of denying election results.

"This is incredible. Democrats are BEGGING them to come up with an economic message or something to help them out, and they're sticking with ‘Ultra Mega Maga Republicans.’ Even though plenty of Democrat polling tells them that message is a huge dud," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock tweeted.

Pluribus editor Jeryl Bier wrote, "’MAGA’ isn't enough anymore? now it's ‘Mega MAGA’?"

American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp joked, "Mega MAGA Republicans. Printing new hats now."

"Has anyone yet made a supercut of this with all the Democrats questioning the results of the 2016 election?" Conservative author Courtney Kirchoff tweeted.

Texas Scorecard publisher Michael Quinn Sullivan wrote, "That we love the rule of law is what makes us Mega MAGA Republicans."

"In the 21st century, Democrats and corporate media have not allowed a single Republican president to take office without denying his claim to legitimate victory," The Federalist staff editor Sam Mangold-Lenett remarked.

In multiple old tweets, Jean-Pierre had claimed that both President Donald Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, R., had "stolen" their elections. When asked about this apparent double standard in condemning Republicans for denying elections, Jean-Pierre insisted the situation was different.

"Governor Kemp won the election in Georgia. I have been clear about that," she said in September. "I have said President Trump won the election in 2016, and I have been clear about that. What we are talking about right now is, let's not forget, what happened on Jan. 6th, 2021. We saw an insurrection, a mob, that was incited by the person who occupied [the White House]. … It was an attack on our democracy."

Biden has frequently attacked what he calls "MAGA Republicans" as threats to democracy while on the other hand calling for more bipartisanship. On Oct. 21, he introduced the term "mega MAGA" by attacking Republican economic policies as "mega MAGA trickle down."