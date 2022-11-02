Washington Post column calls for Biden, Harris to drop out of 2024 race: 'Unfitness has been demonstrated'

Washington Post columnist George Will called on both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to not seek the White House in 2024 in a scathing piece Wednesday, calling them unfit for office.

Will, a conservative known for his staunch opposition to Donald Trump, was unsparing, writing that Biden is not just past his prime, but "even adequacy is in his past." Of Harris, he wrote her "style betrays a self-satisfied exaggeration of her aptitudes. Lacking natural talent, she needs to prepare, but evidently doesn’t." Will voted for Biden in 2020, the first time he had ever supported a Democrat, but he wants a new candidate.

"In 2024, the Republican Party might present the nation with a presidential nominee whose unfitness has been demonstrated," Will wrote. "After next Tuesday’s sobering election results, Democrats should resolve not to insult and imperil the nation by doing likewise."

Will wrote Biden's recent falsehood that he had signed a student debt forgiveness "law" was an alarming reminder that he shouldn't seek another term. Rather, the handout was done through executive action and not a bill he signed into law that passed by a "vote or two," as Biden erroneously claimed.

"Biden was not merely again embellishing his achievements," Will wrote. "This is not just another of his verbal fender benders. There is no less-than-dismaying explanation for his complete confusion. What vote? Who voted?"

Such was the starkness of Biden's remark that even CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, who has gone weeks at various points without penning a fact-check of the president, called him out in an Oct. 24 article.

"It is frightening that Biden does not know, or remember, what he recently did regarding an immensely important policy. He must be presumed susceptible to future episodes of similar bewilderment. He should leave the public stage on Jan. 20, 2025," Will wrote.

The same went for Harris, Will said, ripping her "eerie strangeness" as manifested in such remarks as her expounding on her love of electric school buses, her word salad on the significance of the "passage of time," her repetition of the phrase "work together" at a recent summit, and other widely panned remarks that have become right-wing fodder.

"She sounds, as a critic has said, like someone giving a book report on a book she has not read," Will wrote, adding, "Complacency and arrogance make a ruinous compound."

"Regarding Biden and Harris, the national Democratic Party faces two tests of stewardship: Its imprimatur cannot again be bestowed on either of them," he wrote. "Biden is not just past his prime; even adequacy is in his past. And this is Harris’s prime."

Biden has repeatedly said he is planning to seek re-election.

While a conservative who has spoken out against the Biden administration on policy matters like the student debt handout, Will has made no secret of his disdain at the idea of another term for Trump.

"Trump is an open book who has been reading himself to the nation for 40 years," he quipped in a piece earlier this year.