Jean-Pierre schooled online after ‘bad answer’ to Doocy’s question about her own ‘stolen election’ rhetoric

Conservatives on Twitter mocked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for her answer to Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy’s about her old "stolen election" tweets.

During Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Doocy addressed Jean-Pierre on how the Biden administration has called Republicans who think the 2020 presidential election was stolen "extreme." He then asked her if her old tweets claiming the 2016 presidential election and the Georgia gubernatorial were stolen were just as "extreme."

After Doocy posed the apparent double standard to her, the press secretary laughed and claimed, "Oh, I knew this was coming. I was waiting, Peter, for when you were going to ask me that question."

She subsequently called the reporter’s comparison "ridiculous" and gave a long response about how her tweets were different because they were advocating for "voting rights," which, she added, were "in danger" at the time.

Twitter conservatives did not appreciate the double standard nor were they impressed with her answer.

"She ‘knew this question was coming,’@pdoocy, and this is her response?" conservative actor Adam Baldwin asked incredulously.

Youth pastor and sports journalist Nathan Chester expressed satisfaction that someone finally asked Jean-Pierre this question. "I’ve been dying for someone to ask this for quite some time," he tweeted.

Washington Editor for The Spectator Amber Athey blasted Jean-Pierre, tweeting, "She knew it was coming and still couldn't muster up a decent response."

"If she knew this question was coming, you would think she would have a better answer prepared," wrote National Review senior political correspondent Jim Geraghty.

Conservative blue check Ellen Carmichael observed, "The irony of this, of course, is that many Trump voters truly believe that the electoral process denied them their ‘voting rights’ to have a fair, transparent election process. So either questioning the results is acceptable or it isn’t."

Freelance conservative journalist Jack Hunter argued that Jean-Pierre gets away with these answers because "most reporters are Democrats." He tweeted, "The reason Democrats denying election results is taken less seriously in the media is because most reporters are Democrats. So, many journalists agree that certain elections were stolen - see Hillary Clinton in 2016 - or at least have sympathy for those who believe it."

American Greatness senior fellow Ned Ryun rebuked the press secretary and praised Doocy, tweeting, "Haha. No, not ridiculous. Completely fair. Love @pdoocy. He’s relentless."

"She’s not bright. You know this question is coming; it’s inevitable. And this is her answer??" he added in another tweet.

"Snapped her in half," remarked RedState columnist Buzz Patterson on Doocy’s pointed questions.

"She knew the question was coming and still couldn't answer it properly!" tweeted Ben Kew, the editor-at-large at Hispanic American conservative outlet El American.

National Journalism Center program director Becket Adams made the same point, tweeting, "The really funny thing is: she had months to prepare for a question she knew was coming, and she still doesn’t have a good answer!"